Watch: See inside Glasgow's 'El Magnifico' mausoleum with a 15-second echo

Hamilton Mausoleum was one of the finest private tombs in the country, and is now one of the town's most famous buildings.

Built as a tomb and monument to Alexander, 10th Duke of Hamilton, the building was nicknamed 'El Magnifico', but was incomplete at the time of his death in 1852.

The chapel has a massive dome that stands 36.5m (120ft) high, magnificent bronze doors and a stunning floor made up of different marbles from around the world.