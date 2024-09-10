Watch: See inside Glasgow's 'El Magnifico' mausoleum with a 15-second echo
Hamilton Mausoleum was one of the finest private tombs in the country, and is now one of the town's most famous buildings.
Built as a tomb and monument to Alexander, 10th Duke of Hamilton, the building was nicknamed 'El Magnifico', but was incomplete at the time of his death in 1852.
The chapel has a massive dome that stands 36.5m (120ft) high, magnificent bronze doors and a stunning floor made up of different marbles from around the world.
However, one of the first things a visitor will note is the mausoleum’s 15-second echo - one of the longest in the world. Two huge lion sculptures overlook the entrance to the crypt below, where people can still see the niches for the bodies of the members of the Hamilton family.
