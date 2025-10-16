Sally the elephant gives children rides at Edinburgh Zoo during the Spring holiday in 1957.placeholder image
Scotland in 1957: Here are 25 incredible photos of Scottish life nearly 70 years ago - from Edinburgh Zoo to Maria Callas

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 16th Oct 2025, 14:57 BST

Scotland was a very different place back then - you certainly didn’t have elephant rides at Edinburgh Zoo!

The year 1957 was an important one for the world - with the Soviet Union starting the space race by successfully launching Sputnik 1, the first ever artificial satellite.

It was the year that the Suez Crisis was resolved, West Side Story premiered on Broadway and Elvis Presley bought Graceland for the princely sum of $100,000.

In the UK John Lennon and Paul McCartney met, the first Premium Bonds winners were selected by the computer ERNIE, and the BBC began broadcasting between 6-7pm (having previously halted programming for children to go to bed).

Meanwhile, in Scotland, Celtic enjoyed a record 7–1 win over Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final, the BBC opened its first permanent Scottish television studio in Glasgow, and 17 miners were killed in an explosion at Ayrshire’s Kames Colliery.

Here are 25 pictures to take you back to that world-changing year.

A barrier that collapsed during a Clyde v Celtic match at Shawfield Stadium in 1957 - killing one person and injuring another 50.

World-famous opera singer Maria Callas played Amina in La Sonnambula at the Edinburgh Festival 1957 with La Piccola Scala opera company. Ms Callas is pictured during rehearsals.

A big wave breaking on a deserted Portobello promenade in 1957.

The Earl and Countess Mansfield with their dog at Scone Palace in 1957.

