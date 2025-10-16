The year 1957 was an important one for the world - with the Soviet Union starting the space race by successfully launching Sputnik 1, the first ever artificial satellite.
It was the year that the Suez Crisis was resolved, West Side Story premiered on Broadway and Elvis Presley bought Graceland for the princely sum of $100,000.
In the UK John Lennon and Paul McCartney met, the first Premium Bonds winners were selected by the computer ERNIE, and the BBC began broadcasting between 6-7pm (having previously halted programming for children to go to bed).
Meanwhile, in Scotland, Celtic enjoyed a record 7–1 win over Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final, the BBC opened its first permanent Scottish television studio in Glasgow, and 17 miners were killed in an explosion at Ayrshire’s Kames Colliery.
Here are 25 pictures to take you back to that world-changing year.