The year 1957 was an important one for the world - with the Soviet Union starting the space race by successfully launching Sputnik 1, the first ever artificial satellite.

It was the year that the Suez Crisis was resolved, West Side Story premiered on Broadway and Elvis Presley bought Graceland for the princely sum of $100,000.

In the UK John Lennon and Paul McCartney met, the first Premium Bonds winners were selected by the computer ERNIE, and the BBC began broadcasting between 6-7pm (having previously halted programming for children to go to bed).

Meanwhile, in Scotland, Celtic enjoyed a record 7–1 win over Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final, the BBC opened its first permanent Scottish television studio in Glasgow, and 17 miners were killed in an explosion at Ayrshire’s Kames Colliery.

Here are 25 pictures to take you back to that world-changing year.

1 . Accident aftermath A barrier that collapsed during a Clyde v Celtic match at Shawfield Stadium in 1957 - killing one person and injuring another 50. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Singing superstar World-famous opera singer Maria Callas played Amina in La Sonnambula at the Edinburgh Festival 1957 with La Piccola Scala opera company. Ms Callas is pictured during rehearsals. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Stormy weather A big wave breaking on a deserted Portobello promenade in 1957. | National World Photo Sales