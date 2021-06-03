These 12 photos prove Edinburgh has the most beautiful schools in the world

As one of the leading torch bearers of the European Enlightenment, Edinburgh has long been the dux of the class when it comes to education, and the city’s many beautiful schools are a reflection of this privileged status.

Boasting the likes of Fettes and George Heriot’s, Merchiston Castle and Stewart’s Melville, the sheer number of beautiful school buildings in Edinburgh is quite staggering. Is there another city in the world that can even come close? We don’t think so.

We take a look at a dozen examples that prove Edinburgh has the finest-looking schools in the world.

1. Merchiston Castle School Steeped in tradition, Merchiston Castle, Scotland's only all-boys independent boarding school, is, like George Watson's, also situated on Colinton Road. Merchiston Castle can trace its origins back to 1828, but this beautiful building dates from 1930 when the school's governing body purchased land on the Colinton estate. Photo: Wattie Cheung Photography Buy photo

2. Stewart's Melville College Twinned with Mary Erskine's school for girls, Stewart's Melville was founded in 1832 and is easily one of the finest looking school buildings in Scotland. Photo: Toby Williams Buy photo

3. Edinburgh Academy The senior school of Edinburgh Academy was established in 1824 and stands proudly on Henderson Row. The handsome portico which forms entrance is a testament to the popularity of neoclassical architecture in Edinburgh at the time it was built. Photo: JON SAVAGE Buy photo

4. South Morningside Primary School Established in 1892, South Morningside Primary is similar in style to its nearby neighbour at Bruntsfield. Lush greenery surrounds the primary school, which is aesthetically pleasing both inside and out. Photo: GARETH EASTON Buy photo