These 12 photos prove Edinburgh has the most beautiful schools in the world
Only in Auld Reekie can a school have a medieval castle as their backdrop and legitimately argue they occupy the more impressive building.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 4:53 pm
As one of the leading torch bearers of the European Enlightenment, Edinburgh has long been the dux of the class when it comes to education, and the city’s many beautiful schools are a reflection of this privileged status.
Boasting the likes of Fettes and George Heriot’s, Merchiston Castle and Stewart’s Melville, the sheer number of beautiful school buildings in Edinburgh is quite staggering. Is there another city in the world that can even come close? We don’t think so.
We take a look at a dozen examples that prove Edinburgh has the finest-looking schools in the world.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription at https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/subscriptions.
Page 1 of 3