Take a look at 14 pictures of Tunnock's through the years - from creation of caramel wafer to famous fans

By Rosalind Erskine
Published 29th May 2024, 14:12 BST
Tunnock’s has become a firm favourite in many Scottish households, with the striking branding also inspiring artists over the years.

From the first bakery opening in 1890 to the creation of the world famous caramel wafer in 1952 plus the famous fans, here we take a look at Tunnock’s through the years.

It’s hard to imagine now, but Tunnock's started as a bakery, on Lorne Place in Uddingston. It was founded by Thomas Tunnock in 1980. Pictured are Mr A Tunnock and Mr T Tunnock.

The Tunnock's name and reputation began to spread throughout Glasgow for their bakery, tea room and travelling catering vans which could be rented for special occasions. The tearoom for hire was advertised as “Commercial dining for socials, smokers and presentations available”.

Tunnock's started as a traditional bakery, but in the 1950s switched from freshly baked bread and goods to sweets. In 1952 they created the now famous Tunnock's caramel wafer. Pictured is Boyd Tunnock with a packet of caramel wafers.

A sheet of wafer biscuit for the caramel wafer comes off machine in the factory.

