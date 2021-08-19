Sir Walter Scott: Virtual tour of Edinburgh will celebrate 250th anniversary of writer's birth

The initiative is organised by Edinburgh World Heritage (EWH) and led by Dr Lucy Wood, expert on the life and times of Sir Walter, who, at his height in popularity in the 19th century, was the most famous writer in the world.
The online event, Mine Own Romantic Town: a (virtual) tour in Walter Scott's shoes, follows a physical tour, which took place on August 12.
However, the physical tour was available to limited group sizes due to Covid restrictions.
Kicking off at 6pm, the virtual trail will walk in Walter Scott’s shoes, tracing much of his life.
It will travel from his place of birth on August 15, 1771 in impoverished College Wynd in the Old Town, to his more affluent childhood home at George Square, the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade – where Scott famously rediscovered Scotland’s crown jewels in 1818, and the scene of the Porteous Riots retold in the Heart of Midlothian – one of his most famous works.
While giving a broad and detailed history of the places around the city that bear a connection to the writer, Dr Wood will also conduct readings from Scott’s vast body of literature, which took the Georgian and early Victorian world by storm and resulted in him being honoured with a 60-metre-tall monument, the Sir Walter Scott Monument, in his hometown in the 1840s.
Details on how to join the Zoom call and participate in the tour can be found at Eventbrite.
Tickets for the tour, which will be recorded, cost £4 for EWH members and £8 for non-members.