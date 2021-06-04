Reopening date announced for National Mining Museum Scotland

The National Mining Museum Scotland in Newtongrange will re-open its doors to visitors later this month.

The National Mining Museum Scotland, at the former Lady Victoria Colliery in Newtongrange, is adopting a phased approach to re-opening after lockdown in line with Scottish Government guidelines.

Reopening on June 17 at 10am, the museum will initially operate Thursday to Sunday, and measures such as pre-booked timed entry and one-way systems will be in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

Chief Executive Mhairi Cross said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our visitors back after such a long time. We have worked hard to adapt our visitor offer and our site to make it safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

The museum has remained closed since November 2020 after Midlothian entered level 3 restrictions, and throughout the winter lockdown.

They are offering new digital tours, which will allow visitors to independently explore the museum, following a new route and one-way system around the site.

Visitors will have to book a timed slot online before visiting, so that capacity can be managed and physical distancing can be observed.

Initially, the museum will operate Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm, which will be reviewed following feedback from staff and visitors.

The museum’s café will also be open with seating restricted to 6 adults from up to 3 adults, in line with current Scottish Government guidelines.

Mhairi Cross added: “We hope that following the last lockdown, that visitors will feel safe to come back and new visitors will feel excited about visiting our museum.”

Timed slots can be booked at https://national-mining-museum-scotland.arttickets.org.uk/. Please see full information before visiting at www.nationalminingmuseum.com.

