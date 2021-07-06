Queensferry's First World War heroes commemorated in new book and website

The new book Queensferry at War commemorates the town's First World War heroes.

The 70-page Queensferry at War includes pen portraits of people who are named on the town’s war memorial, highlighting the area’s involvement in the 1914-18 conflict.

To coincide with the book, which will be free, the Queensferry History Group have launched a new website to further explore the area’s rich history.

The site urges visitor to “step back in time” and contains articles all about Queensferry, such as its world-famous bridges, royal connections and the Ferry Fair.

Norma Brown from the the history group said: “The website will develop over time. It will be a great asset to remember the First World War and those who fought and died from the local area. It will also help showcase our wider work to promote the amazing history of Queensferry and Dalmeny.”

Chair of the Queensferry History Group, Jenni Meldrum said: “The new publication and website builds on two successful local exhibitions, which we staged at Queensferry Museum.

“We’re very grateful to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for supporting our activities and making these projects possible. We also want to thank local people, public service partners, the Armed forces and the Scottish Government for helping us.”

Copies of the book will be accompanied by poppy cards, containing poppy seeds which can be sown in tribute to the area’s valiant war dead.

Mrs Meldrum added: “The new book is quite stunning and is richly illustrated with amazing archive images. One thousand copies are being distributed around the Queensferry area. Thanks to the funding we received, we can give the book away, free of charge. Copies will be available in Queensferry Library and local shops and hotels.

“We’re also adding in special ‘poppy cards’, which were so successful in the exhibitions. These contain poppy seeds which can be sown in memory of Queensferry and Dalmeny servicemen.”

The Queensferry History Group started from night classes out of Queensferry High School. Group members carry out research, conduct talks and organise exhibitions and displays to celebrate the history of the area.

The Queensferry History Group are actively seeking new members. Visit the website for more information, or email: [email protected]

