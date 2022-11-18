We asked our readers what things are thought of as typically Scottish, but actually aren’t. Here is what they said.

We decided to ask our readers what they thought were the most common misconceptions about Scotland and Scots – and they certainly didn’t hold back.

Some can be frustratingly inaccurate, others are so far off the mark you really have to wonder how they even became associated with Scotland.

The misspelling of some of our finest exports, ‘famous Scottish sayings’ that few of us actually say, and established actors that have taken on the Scottish accent and failed – there were plenty of Scottish misconceptions that our readers wanted to set the record straight on.

So, without further ado, here are what our readers thought were the 10 things people think are typically Scottish, but actually aren’t.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription at https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions.

1. It's 'whisky' not 'whiskey' Many of our readers pointed out the common rogue 'e' often found when people are discussing whisky. Photo: Canva Pro Photo Sales

2. Scots are 'tight fisted'. The number one misconception our readers found were that Scots were tight. Far from the truth - a survey taken in 2018 found Scots are more generous than any other UK nation. Myth busted. Photo: Canva Pro Photo Sales

3. Connor McLeod's accent in Highlander. Tremendous actor, great film - however, you won't find many Scots with that accent. Photo: Contributed. Photo Sales

4. There's more than one Scottish accent... One of our readers, Gail Jones, said 'when we visited Scotland we had no idea your accents could vary so much. The accents in Edinburgh and in the Highlands were really different". Photo: Canva Pro Photo Sales