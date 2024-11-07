Flashback: The 12 best photos of great Scottish bands from the '60s to the '90s

2 . Average White Band

Funk group the Average White Band drew its members from Dundee, Perth and Montrose and enjoyed huge success on both sides of the Atlantic with tracks such as Pick Up The Pieces and albums AWB and Cut The Cake. Their allure lives on with their breaks routinely sampled by hip hop artists over time. Pictures are, left to right, drummer Robbie McIntosh (1950 - 1974), saxophonist Roger Ball, guitarist Onnie McIntyre, saxophonist Malcolm Duncan, singer and bassist Alan Gorrie and singer and guitarist Hamish Stuart. | Getty Images