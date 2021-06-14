Euro 2020: 23 of Scotland's greatest footballing moments since World Cup 1998
It’s been a long wait for Scotland to get to a major tournament – 23 years in fact.
There’s no doubt about it, these and have been meagre times for the men’s national football team.
But while there’s been plenty hurt along the way, there have been a few brighter moments for the Tartan Army to shout about these past couple of decades.
Who can forget Faddy’s famous efforts against the Dutch and the French, or Don Hutchison’s header in the last ever Auld Enemy clash at the old Wembley?
What about the time we lifted the famous Kirin Cup or came within a whisker of defeating reigning world champs, Spain?
Or, more recently, how about Leigh Griffiths proving lightning really can strike twice with his two blistering free kicks against England in 2017?
And let’s not forget the cream of the crop – Serbia in November last year.
As Scotland prepares to kick off their Euro 2020 group campaign, we take a look at 23 times in the past 23 years when the boys done us proud.