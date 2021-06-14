Euro 2020: 23 of Scotland's greatest footballing moments since World Cup 1998

There’s no doubt about it, these and have been meagre times for the men’s national football team.

But while there’s been plenty hurt along the way, there have been a few brighter moments for the Tartan Army to shout about these past couple of decades.

Who can forget Faddy’s famous efforts against the Dutch and the French, or Don Hutchison’s header in the last ever Auld Enemy clash at the old Wembley?

What about the time we lifted the famous Kirin Cup or came within a whisker of defeating reigning world champs, Spain?

Or, more recently, how about Leigh Griffiths proving lightning really can strike twice with his two blistering free kicks against England in 2017?

And let’s not forget the cream of the crop – Serbia in November last year.

As Scotland prepares to kick off their Euro 2020 group campaign, we take a look at 23 times in the past 23 years when the boys done us proud.

Scotland 2-2 England, June 2017 Glorious game in which Leigh Griffiths scored two wonderful free kicks. Last minutes of match largely forgettable.

France 0-1 Scotland, September 2007 Pick it out Landreau! James McFadden rifled an unstoppable shot home to give Scotland a shock win at the Parc des Princes.

England 0-1 Scotland, November 1999 Don Hutchinson was the man to head past David Seaman, clinching victory for Scotland in the last ever match with England at the old Wembley.

Croatia 0-1 Scotland, June 2013 Robert Snodgrass was the hero as we defeated Croatia away in this crucial World Cup qualifier in Zagreb.