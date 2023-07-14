All Sections
Children sledging in the Meadows in December 1961.Children sledging in the Meadows in December 1961.
Children sledging in the Meadows in December 1961.

Edinburgh's Meadows Retro: These pictures from the 1950s and 1960s show the fascinating past of the popular park

It’s one of the most popular spots in the Capital for everything from a picnic to a game of cricket, but the Meadows has seen many other uses over the years – as these pictures show.
By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Sep 2021, 11:48 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST

Until around 1920 the Meadows was used to graze animals and it was only after the demise of this practice did it become a public park.

Further back still it contained a loch, known as the South Loch, which was drained in the 18th century to create the familiar expanse of grass with a park with a path round the edge.

A full right of public access was introduced in middle of the 19th century, when new paths were added criss-crossing the park – some of which remain in use today, including Middle Meadows Walk.

In the 1870s the Meadows were used by both Hearts and Hibs football teams, with the first derby between the sides held there on Christmas Day 1875.

A large glass pavilion sprung up in the park for the 1886 International Exhibition of Industry, Science and Art, with an arch made from whale’s jawbones created as part of the Zetland and Fair Isle Knitters Association’s display. The path is still called Jawbone Walk today.

By the 1950s and 1960s the park was largely used for recreation, but also for a few other more unusual purposes – even receiving a special royal visit.

Here are 18 pictures to take you back to those days.

In the 1950s the Royal Company of Archers held their annual Silver Arrow Competition in the Meadows. This picture was taken in June 1958.

1. Bows at the ready

In the 1950s the Royal Company of Archers held their annual Silver Arrow Competition in the Meadows. This picture was taken in June 1958. Photo: Unknown

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visited the Meadows in July 1956 to see a demonstration by the Royal Company of Archers.

2. A royal affair

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visited the Meadows in July 1956 to see a demonstration by the Royal Company of Archers. Photo: Unknown

The winter of 1963 was one of the coldest on record in Scotland, with some areas blanketed with snow for two months. The Meadows was used as a makeshift helipad for food drops to those who were stranded. This RAF helicopter was taking off to deliver essentials to 14 people stranded on Byreclough Farm, near Edinburgh, on January 8.

3. Landing party

The winter of 1963 was one of the coldest on record in Scotland, with some areas blanketed with snow for two months. The Meadows was used as a makeshift helipad for food drops to those who were stranded. This RAF helicopter was taking off to deliver essentials to 14 people stranded on Byreclough Farm, near Edinburgh, on January 8. Photo: Unknown

Prior to 1966, much of the East Meadows was given over to allotments where local residents could grow fruit, veg and flowers. This picture, with Arthur's Seat in the background, was taken in October 1960.

4. Verdant view

Prior to 1966, much of the East Meadows was given over to allotments where local residents could grow fruit, veg and flowers. This picture, with Arthur's Seat in the background, was taken in October 1960. Photo: Unknown

