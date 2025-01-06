Edinburgh retro: Edinburgh life in 1995 captured in fascinating photos taken 30 years ago

It's now been 30 years since these amazing photos were taken in Edinburgh

Today, we’re looking back at Edinburgh as it was in 1995 – and as you will see, the city has changed a lot in 30 years.

It was an eventful year for Scotland’s capital, with grand reopenings, huge cultural events, and major milestones in the history of Auld Reekie.

Take a look through our photo gallery, and let us know your own memories of 1995 in the comments section before you go.

1. Edinburgh in 1995 photo gallery

Chief Executive Hans Rissner checks how construction of the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) is progressing. The EICC opened on Morrison Street in 1995.

George Street was decorated with illuminated Christmas greetings in several European languages during Christmas 1995.

Hibs fans gathered to watch a Scottish Cup tie against Stenhousemuir on screens at Murrayfield Ice Rink on 3rd March 1995.

