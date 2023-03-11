Edinburgh quiz: Can you match these 12 features to the famous Edinburgh landmarks they belong to?
Some of the most stunning architecture to be found in Edinburgh is high above our heads, and we’re all guilty of not looking up often enough to appreciate it.
Have a try of our Edinburgh landmarks quiz, and see how many of these beautiful features you can match up correctly with the landmark they belong to.
You will find the answers to the quiz on the final page.
Good luck and don’t forget to let us know how you get on in the comments.
