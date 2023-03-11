All Sections
Edinburgh quiz: Can you match these 12 features to the famous Edinburgh landmarks they belong to?

Some of the most stunning architecture to be found in Edinburgh is high above our heads, and we’re all guilty of not looking up often enough to appreciate it.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
45 minutes ago

Have a try of our Edinburgh landmarks quiz, and see how many of these beautiful features you can match up correctly with the landmark they belong to.

You will find the answers to the quiz on the final page.

Good luck and don’t forget to let us know how you get on in the comments.

Try out quiz and see how many of the 12 questions you can get correct. Answers are in the final photo.

1. Test your knowledge of Edinburgh landmarks

Photo: Neil Hanna

This fine-looking finial occupies the top of which city centre building?

2. Sphere

Photo: TSPL

This 17th century stone inscription can be found on the facade of which 21st century development?

3. 'God Save The King'

Photo: TSPL

'Golden boy' decorates the dome of a very famous Edinburgh institution. Can you work out what it is?

4. Golden Boy

Photo: TSPL

Edinburgh