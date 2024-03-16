While Glasgow was basking in its status as European Capital of Culture, there was plenty to celebrate in Edinburgh too.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 18 incredible images of Edinburgh in 1990 – and please do let us know your own memories of that year in the comments section before you go.
1. Richard Branson in Edinburgh 1990
British businessman Richard Branson poses with his pink Pontiac car outside his new Virgin Megastore, opening in Edinburgh in July 1990. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood
2. Women lunch in Pierre Victoire 1990
Three women having lunch in the Pierre Victoire French restaurant in Edinburgh's Union Street, April 1990. Photo: Bill Newton
3. Private Lines 'sex shop' PORN OUT graffiti 1990
The Private Lines 'sex shop' in Elm Row Edinburgh had 'PORN OUT' graffiti spray-painted on the exterior in April 1990. Photo: Bill Stout
4. Empire Theatre exterior
Exterior of the Empire theatre (now Festival Theatre) in Edinburgh, being used as a Mecca bingo hall in August 1990. Photo: Allan Macdonald