Edinburgh in the 90s: 18 more photos of Edinburgh in 1990 – including opening of huge Princes Street store

We’ve had a rummage through the Evening News archives to bring you 18 more photo memories of Edinburgh in 1990
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 16th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

While Glasgow was basking in its status as European Capital of Culture, there was plenty to celebrate in Edinburgh too.

Richard Branson visited the Capital to open a massive Virgin Megastore on Princes Street and journey times across the city were slashed with the opening of the Edinburgh City Bypass.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 18 incredible images of Edinburgh in 1990 – and please do let us know your own memories of that year in the comments section before you go.

British businessman Richard Branson poses with his pink Pontiac car outside his new Virgin Megastore, opening in Edinburgh in July 1990.

1. Richard Branson in Edinburgh 1990

British businessman Richard Branson poses with his pink Pontiac car outside his new Virgin Megastore, opening in Edinburgh in July 1990. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

Photo Sales
Three women having lunch in the Pierre Victoire French restaurant in Edinburgh's Union Street, April 1990.

2. Women lunch in Pierre Victoire 1990

Three women having lunch in the Pierre Victoire French restaurant in Edinburgh's Union Street, April 1990. Photo: Bill Newton

Photo Sales
The Private Lines 'sex shop' in Elm Row Edinburgh had 'PORN OUT' graffiti spray-painted on the exterior in April 1990.

3. Private Lines 'sex shop' PORN OUT graffiti 1990

The Private Lines 'sex shop' in Elm Row Edinburgh had 'PORN OUT' graffiti spray-painted on the exterior in April 1990. Photo: Bill Stout

Photo Sales
Exterior of the Empire theatre (now Festival Theatre) in Edinburgh, being used as a Mecca bingo hall in August 1990.

4. Empire Theatre exterior

Exterior of the Empire theatre (now Festival Theatre) in Edinburgh, being used as a Mecca bingo hall in August 1990. Photo: Allan Macdonald

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghGlasgowRichard BransonEdinburgh City Bypass