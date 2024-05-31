Today, we’re looking back in Edinburgh as it was in 1995 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital city has changed in 29 years.

That year was an eventful year for Auld Reekie, with grand reopenings, massive cultural events, and major milestones in the history of Scotland’s capital city.

At Leith Docks, thousands gathered as the Cutty Sark Tall Ships arrived at the old port, while on Morrison Street, the doors of the shiny new Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) swung open for the first time.

Also that year, history was made as thousands took part in Scotland’s first ever official gay rights march, Edinburgh’s Old and New Towns gained UNESCO World Heritage status, and the iconic chase scene from Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting was filmed on Princes Street.

We’ve had a dig through the Evening News archives to bring you 17 photo memories of Edinburgh in 1995 – have a scroll through the photo gallery, and let us know your own memories of that year in the comments section before you go.

EICC Chief Executive Hans Rissner checks how construction of the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) is progressing. The EICC opened on Morrison Street in 1995.

Hogmanay Tens of thousands of merry revellers packed Princes Street for Edinburgh's New Year Celebrations to mark the end of 1995.