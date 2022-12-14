News you can trust since 1817
Edinburgh buildings: 12 photos of the most famous Edinburgh buildings that were given a new lease of life

Edinburgh is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful cities on the planet – and much of that is down to its stunning buildings.

By Gary Flockhart
40 minutes ago

And while many other UK cities seem to favour destruction over regeneration, mercifully, architectural conservation is treated as a priority in Scotland’s capital.

We've trawled through the photo archives to bring you a dozen iconic landmarks around Auld Reekie that have found a new lease of life.

1. Caley Picture House, Lothian Road

Dating from 1923, the Caley Picture House is one of Edinburgh's oldest cinema buildings. Latterly a night club, the former cinema has enjoyed various new leases of life and is now a Wetherspoon super pub.

2. Donaldson's School

Designed by William Henry Playfair, the former Donaldson's school for the Deaf has long been regarded among Edinburgh's finest architectural treasures. A new luxury housing development occupies the grounds and the main building is being transformed for residential use.

3. Castlehill reservoir

Situated at the top of Castlehill, the highest point in central Edinburgh, this 19th century former reservoir once contained the city's chief water supply. It is now occupied by the Tartan Weaving Mill.

4. Old Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

When the old Edinburgh Royal Infirmary was vacated in 2003 and hospital services relocated to a new site at Little France, there were fears over what would become of the original 19th century buildings. Thankfully, their best features have been retained as part of the luxury Quartermile housing development.

