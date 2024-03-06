Boasting the likes of Fettes, George Heriot’s, Merchiston Castle and Stewart’s Melville, the sheer number of jaw-dropping school buildings in Edinburgh is quite staggering.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 of Auld Reekie’s most beautiful schools – and let us know your favourites in the comments section before you go.
1. Stewart's Melville College
Twinned with Mary Erskine's school for girls, Stewart's Melville was founded in 1832 and is easily one of the finest looking school buildings in Scotland. Photo: Toby Williams
2. Leith Walk Primary School
Built in 1875, coincidentally the same year nearby football club Hibernian were founded, Leith Walk Primary was one of the largest, most admired and most expensive schools of its era. The cost of construction amounted to around £9,000, which was equal to £18 for every one of the 700 children enrolled in its first year. Photo: ALAN LEDGERWOOD
3. Edinburgh Academy
The senior school of Edinburgh Academy was established in 1824 and stands proudly on Henderson Row. The handsome portico which forms entrance is a testament to the popularity of neoclassical architecture in Edinburgh at the time it was built. Photo: JON SAVAGE
4. South Morningside Primary School
Established in 1892, South Morningside Primary is similar in style to its nearby neighbour at Bruntsfield. Lush greenery surrounds the primary school, which is aesthetically pleasing both inside and out. Photo: GARETH EASTON