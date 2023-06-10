Edinburgh buildings: 11 stunning red sandstone buildings erected in the 19th Century that are still standing
Although Glasgow and the west of Scotland was full of them, red sandstone architecture was quite rare in the Capital, as the nearest quarries were located over a hundred kilometres away in the south of Scotland.
That all changed with the expansion of the country’s railway network in the 1890s, which allowed for the transportation of huge quantities of quarried stone from sites in Dumfries and Annan at an afford cost.
As a result, by the end of the century Edinburgh would have plenty of red sandstone buildings – among then the Caledonian Hotel, the King’s Theatre, the Scottish National Portrait Gallery and Lauriston fire station.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 11 stunning red sandstone buildings you can still see in Edinburgh.