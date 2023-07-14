All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
These mid 19th century photographs of Edinburgh will transport you back in time.These mid 19th century photographs of Edinburgh will transport you back in time.
These mid 19th century photographs of Edinburgh will transport you back in time.

Vintage Edinburgh: 14 Astonishing photos of Edinburgh taken in the mid-19th century

These are among the most incredible and historically important images of Edinburgh ever captured – and they were saved from almost certain destruction over 70 years ago.
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 15th Dec 2020, 12:30 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:59 BST

Pioneering photographer Thomas Vernon Begbie produced more than 400 glass plate negatives of Edinburgh from the late 1850s onwards when photography was still in its infancy.

The astonishing collection, which includes a large variety of stereo views taken all over the city, was discovered in a house in St James’ Square in 1950, where Begbie was born 110 years earlier. Had Begbie’s cache of images not been uncovered, they would've likely been destroyed a decade later when three sides of St James’ Square were demolished.

Begbie’s images were later gifted to the City of Edinburgh by Stanley Cavaye and the collection of glass negatives are currently held at the City Art Centre.

We hope you enjoy his wonderful vintage collection of Edinburgh-based photography.

Horse and cart trundles up towards Bowhead House and the Lawnmarket in the Old Town.

1. Bowhead House

Horse and cart trundles up towards Bowhead House and the Lawnmarket in the Old Town. Photo: The Cavaye Collection of Thomas Begbie/Capital Collections

Photo Sales
The Water of Leith at Dean Village.

2. Dean Village

The Water of Leith at Dean Village. Photo: The Cavaye Collection of Thomas Begbie/Capital Collections

Photo Sales
Leith Shore showing the Signal Tower at the corner of Tower Street.

3. Leith Shore

Leith Shore showing the Signal Tower at the corner of Tower Street. Photo: The Cavaye Collection of Thomas Begbie/Capital Collections

Photo Sales
View of the Scott Monument and Princes Street from Edinburgh's Old Town.

4. Scott Monument and Princes Street

View of the Scott Monument and Princes Street from Edinburgh's Old Town. Photo: The Cavaye Collection of Thomas Begbie/Capital Collections

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:EdinburghPhotographyScotlandCultureHistory