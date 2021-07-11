25 photos transporting you back to Edinburgh in 1996, the year Trainspotting was released

The city’s world-famous Hogmanay street party was at its peak. A free event back in those days, there were serious safety concerns, however, at the increasingly large crowds congregating on Princes Street year-on-year.

In 1996, it’s fair to say that social distancing was far from the minds of New Year’s Eve revellers. Celebrations that year were recognised by the Guinness Book of Records at the world's largest New Year party, with approximately 400,000 people in attendance.

A young Stephen Hendry was in his pomp. The snooker pro, a local lad, was crowned world champion for a sixth time.

Hendry received the Evening News’ sports personality of the year award in 1996, which we’re sure takes equal pride of place with his various professional snooker accolades above his fire place.

Elsewhere in sport, Hearts FC were shaping up well under new boss Jim Jefferies. The Gorgie side would finish 4th in the league and secure a place in the Scottish Cup Final.

Unfortunately the Jambos, the final would prove to be a step too far, with a rampant Paul Gascoigne and Brian Laudrup-inspired Rangers side running out 5-1 winners.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the release of Trainspotting, here are 25 memories of Edinburgh as it was in 1996.

1. Festival Cavalcade Big crowds turned out to see the 1996 Festival Cavalcade. Photo: DENIS STRAUGHAN

2. EIS demo The 1996 Educational Institue of Scotland march saw teachers, pupils and parents come together to demonstrate over cuts in education. Photo: BILL HENRY

3. Hogmanay squeeze Revellers celebrating New Year on Princes street at The Mound with Edinburgh Castle in the background. There were a reported 400,000 people in attendance. Photo: GRAHAM HAMILTON

4. Waverley Shopping Centre The Waverley Shopping Centre, now Waverley Mall, looked very different in 1996. Photo: JON SAVAGE