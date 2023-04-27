Want to feel old? It’s been two decades since these albums first hit record shops.

There’s nothing to make you feel your age more than realising that your favourite album is now old enough to be graduating from university and looking for a job.

It may seem to you like it was released just yesterday, but your cutting edge music is now nothing more than a heritage act to many younger music fans.

The world was a very different place in 2003, when singer Olivia Rodrigo was born, ‘Finding Nemo’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ were released in the cinema, Cristiano Ronaldo made his international debut for Portugal, and the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated over Texas.

In Scotland an estimated 100,000 people march in Glasgow to protest against the looming Iraq War, the Cairngorms became Scotland's second national park, Dolly the sheep died, and a Labour and Liberal Democrat coalition led by First Minister Jack McConnell was re-elected to Holyrood.

Here are 13 albums that were released that year.

1 . Snow Patrol: Final Straw Formed at Dundee University, Scottish-Northern Irish band Snow Patrol's third album was named 'Final Straw' on account of the band members' being fed up at the relatively small success achieved by their first two releases. They needn't have worried - it went on to sell almost two million copies in the UK alone and spawned a string of hit singles including 'Run', 'Spitting Games', 'Chocolate' and 'How To Be Dead'. It was released on August 4, 2003.

2 . The White Stripes: Elephant Acclaimed as one of the greatest albums of the 21st century, 'Elephant' was the fourth album from American rock duo The White Stripes. It has sold 4 million records worldwide, and includes the single 'Seven Nation Army' which has become a global sports anthem, featuring one of the most recognisable riffs in music history (you know the one). The album was released on April 1, 2003.

3 . Belle & Sebastian: Dear Catastrophe Waitress The sixth album by much-loved Glasgow indie outfit Belle & Sebastian, 'Dear Catastrophe Waitress' saw the band take a new poppier direction courtesy of super-producer Trevor Horn. Released on October 6, 2003, it sold nearly 150,000 copies in the US and produced a top 40 hit in 'Step into My Office, Baby'.

4 . Radiohead: Hail To The Thief Containing the singles 'There There', 'Go to Sleep' and '2 + 2 = 5', the Grammy-winning 'Hail to the Thief' is the sixth album by Oxford band Radiohead. It was released on June 9, 2003, and reached number one in the UK charts and number 3 in the US charts despite versions of the songs being widely leaked on the internet more than two months before it officially came out.