17 stunning Edinburgh photos of lost buildings we can't believe are no more including Portobello Bathing Pool

Edinburgh is widely considered to be among the most beautiful cities on the entire planet – and rightly so (if you ask us).
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 29th May 2023, 01:09 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 01:09 BST

Scotland’s picture-postcard capital city is recognised – the world over – for the breathtaking architecture of both the historic Old Town and the classical Georgian New Town. Both designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Be that as it may, many amazing buildings have been lost down the years – and when they’re gone… well, they’re gone.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find 17 examples of Edinburgh structures we really wish were still standing today.

Having given joy to generations, Portobello Bathing Pool and its gorgeous art deco surrounds met with the wrecking ball in 1988. The pool, which dated from 1936, closed for the final time in 1978.

1. Portobello Bathing Pool, Portobello

Having given joy to generations, Portobello Bathing Pool and its gorgeous art deco surrounds met with the wrecking ball in 1988. The pool, which dated from 1936, closed for the final time in 1978. Photo: Unknown

Looking down Leith Street in Edinburgh towards Picardy Place in 1958. Picture shows (left hand side) the Top Deck restaurant, John Collier menswear and Timpson's shoe shop. All these shops were demolished to make way for St James Centre and King James Hotel in 1969.

2. Leith Street Terrace

Looking down Leith Street in Edinburgh towards Picardy Place in 1958. Picture shows (left hand side) the Top Deck restaurant, John Collier menswear and Timpson's shoe shop. All these shops were demolished to make way for St James Centre and King James Hotel in 1969. Photo: Unknown

The handsome and imposing Palace Hotel on Princes Street was cruelly destroyed in a fire in June 1991. It was alleged that youths had broken in and started the blaze.

3. Palace Hotel, Princes Street

The handsome and imposing Palace Hotel on Princes Street was cruelly destroyed in a fire in June 1991. It was alleged that youths had broken in and started the blaze. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

Situated at the foot of the Mound, the Life Association of Scotland Building was regarded by many as an architectural masterpiece. Its demolition in 1968 caused uproar among conservationists.

4. The Life Association of Scotland building, Princes Street

Situated at the foot of the Mound, the Life Association of Scotland Building was regarded by many as an architectural masterpiece. Its demolition in 1968 caused uproar among conservationists. Photo: Unknown

