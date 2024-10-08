17 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1990 (Part 1)

Iona Somerville wins a cuddly stegasaurus for being the 100,000th visitor to the Dinosaurs Alive! exhibition at the City Art Centre Edinburgh, April 1990.Iona Somerville wins a cuddly stegasaurus for being the 100,000th visitor to the Dinosaurs Alive! exhibition at the City Art Centre Edinburgh, April 1990.
While our esteemed neighbours on the opposite side of the M8 were busy digging out the bunting to toast their new culture capital of Europe status, Edinburgh was having just as much fun being the capital of Scotland.

As the new decade kicked off, the city went dino-crazy. At the City Art Centre, the Dinosaurs Alive! attracted huge crowds the likes had seldom been seen before for an arts exhibition, while Dinosaurs Past and Present, at the nearby Royal Museum of Scotland on Chambers Street also proved to be a smash hit.

In football, Edinburgh’s Italian community had two teams to support as Scotland travelled to their ancestral homeland for the Italia 1990 World Cup.

Closer to home, Hibs fans gathered outside Easter Road to vent their rage upon learning that Wallace Mercer, chairman of city rivals Hearts, was planning to take over their beloved club and merge the two teams.

More memories of Edinburgh in 1990 to follow soon in part two.

Isma Florence, Chris Summers and Eiuleen O'Malley, staff from Goldbergs department store in Edinburgh, which announced it was closing down in February 1990. | JPIMedia Photo: Bill Newton

A bus promoting the new UCI cinema had the top sliced off under the railway bridge at Newcraighall Road. | JPIMedia Photo: TSPL

The scene outside Easter Road in the hours after Hearts chairman Wallace Mercer announced a controversial plan to take over Hibs. | JPIMedia Photo: TSPL

Scaffolding covers almost all of Edinburgh's North Bridge, including the Balmoral hotel in January 1990. | JPIMedia Photo: Albert Jordan

