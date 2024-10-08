17 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1990 (Part 1)

As the new decade kicked off, the city went dino-crazy. At the City Art Centre, the Dinosaurs Alive! attracted huge crowds the likes had seldom been seen before for an arts exhibition, while Dinosaurs Past and Present, at the nearby Royal Museum of Scotland on Chambers Street also proved to be a smash hit.
In football, Edinburgh’s Italian community had two teams to support as Scotland travelled to their ancestral homeland for the Italia 1990 World Cup.
Closer to home, Hibs fans gathered outside Easter Road to vent their rage upon learning that Wallace Mercer, chairman of city rivals Hearts, was planning to take over their beloved club and merge the two teams.
More memories of Edinburgh in 1990 to follow soon in part two.