17 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1985 (Part 2)
Nineteen-eighty-five was a year of grand openings and great change in the city of Edinburgh.
First up is the Emperor’s Warriors exhibition at the City Art Centre, which attracted tens of thousands of people over the summer and is still talked about to this day.
Over at Abbeyhill, there was a firearms incident. A police raid on the shop Field and Stream in Montrose Terrace led to the owner firing a shot in an eight-hour stand off. The owner was later jailed for 34 months.
Meanwhile, at The Scotsman offices on North Bridge, it was all change. Staff bid farewell to long time editor Eric B Mackay and also waved goodbye to the old linotype machines of yesteryear, which were lifted on to a flat bed truck and consigned to the history books.