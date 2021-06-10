17 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1985 (Part 2)

First up is the Emperor’s Warriors exhibition at the City Art Centre, which attracted tens of thousands of people over the summer and is still talked about to this day.

Over at Abbeyhill, there was a firearms incident. A police raid on the shop Field and Stream in Montrose Terrace led to the owner firing a shot in an eight-hour stand off. The owner was later jailed for 34 months.

Meanwhile, at The Scotsman offices on North Bridge, it was all change. Staff bid farewell to long time editor Eric B Mackay and also waved goodbye to the old linotype machines of yesteryear, which were lifted on to a flat bed truck and consigned to the history books.

1. SavaCentre SavaCentrestore in Edinburgh shopping centre Cameron Toll in December 1985. Photo: Bill Stout Buy photo

2. Roaring Twenties First Year history pupils from George Heriots school in Edinburgh, dressed in vintage clothing from the Royal Museum of Scotland in December 1985. One girl in a 1920s 'flapper' dress dances the Charleston. Photo: Joe Steele Buy photo

3. Out with the old... The old linotype machines were loaded on to the back of a lorry outside the North Bridge offices of the Scotsman newspaper in Edinburgh, December 1985. Photo: Bill Newton Buy photo

4. City Mission Residents at the City Mission (St Leonards hostel), a homeless shelter for men in Edinburgh, chatting in December 1985. Photo: Joe Steele Buy photo