17 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1984

Half a decade into the Thatcher era, the Capital was busy preparing to wave farewell to horse-drawn milk deliveries, toasting the opening of two exciting new shopping centres: Waverley Market and Cameron Toll, and welcoming a man who would turn out to be the last ever leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription at https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/subscriptions.

1. Mikhail Gorbachev in Edinburgh 1984 Mikhail Gorbachev visited Scotland in his role of Chairman for the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Soviet Union in December 1984. Photo: Jack Crombie Buy photo

2. Hearts v Hibs 1984 Hearts' Craig Levein manages not to stand on Hibs' Willie Irvine during a Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh derby football match at Tynecastle in October 1984. Photo: Hamish Campbell Buy photo

3. Cameron Toll shopping centre 1984 Cameron Toll shopping centre in Edinburgh, nearing completion in October 1984. Photo: Hamish Campbell Buy photo

4. Canoe in Roseburn Park 1984 A canoeist paddles through Roseburn Park swing park when the Water of Leith overflowed after flooding in Edinburgh, November 1984. Photo: Jack Crombie Buy photo