17 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1984
While the science fiction of George Orwell imagined a bleak, dystopian 1984 of totalitarian regimes, ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Thought Police’, the reality turned out not to be quite so terrifying after all.
Half a decade into the Thatcher era, the Capital was busy preparing to wave farewell to horse-drawn milk deliveries, toasting the opening of two exciting new shopping centres: Waverley Market and Cameron Toll, and welcoming a man who would turn out to be the last ever leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev.
