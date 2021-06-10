17 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1983 (Part 3)

We’ve had a deep dig through the archives at the Evening News to bring you 17 memories of the Capital as it was in 1983.
1. Diana Moran in Edinburgh 1983
Fitness expert Diana Moran (the 'Green Goddess') takes an impromtu keep-fit class in the St James centre Edinburgh, August 1983.
Photo: Alan Ledgerwood
2. Charities Week parade 1983
Crowds outside British Home Stores in Princes Street watch the Edinburgh University Charities Week parade, May 1983. A little girl mimics the actions of a student in a gorilla suit.
Photo: Jack Crombie
3. Hibs v Celtic 1983
Hibs v Celtic football match at Easter Road in April 1983 - Celtic's Tommy Burns tries to calm Jackie McNamara down after the Hibs player argued with Murdo McLeod.
Photo: Ian Brand
4. St Stephen Street 1983
Exterior of the shop Azteca in St Stephen Street, Stockbridge, Edinburgh, March 1983.
Photo: George Smith