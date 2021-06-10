Children with Spider-Man at the Princes Street John Menzies' toy department in April 1983.

17 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1983 (Part 3)

Nineteen-eighty three in Edinburgh was marked by job cuts, protests, general election canvassing, a visit from Charles and Diana, Hearts’ return to the top flight, and a David Bowie concert.

By David McLean
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 8:42 pm

We’ve had a deep dig through the archives at the Evening News to bring you 17 memories of the Capital as it was in 1983.

1. Diana Moran in Edinburgh 1983

Fitness expert Diana Moran (the 'Green Goddess') takes an impromtu keep-fit class in the St James centre Edinburgh, August 1983.

Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

Buy photo

2. Charities Week parade 1983

Crowds outside British Home Stores in Princes Street watch the Edinburgh University Charities Week parade, May 1983. A little girl mimics the actions of a student in a gorilla suit.

Photo: Jack Crombie

Buy photo

3. Hibs v Celtic 1983

Hibs v Celtic football match at Easter Road in April 1983 - Celtic's Tommy Burns tries to calm Jackie McNamara down after the Hibs player argued with Murdo McLeod.

Photo: Ian Brand

Buy photo

4. St Stephen Street 1983

Exterior of the shop Azteca in St Stephen Street, Stockbridge, Edinburgh, March 1983.

Photo: George Smith

Buy photo
EdinburghDavid Bowie
Next Page
Page 1 of 5