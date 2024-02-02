17 photos of iconic Edinburgh buildings once treasured but now lost to the history books

Scotland’s stunning capital is recognised globally for the breathtaking architecture of both the historic Old Town and the classical Georgian New Town. Both designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Be that as it may, many incredible buildings have been lost down the decades – and when they’re gone they’re gone.
1. North British & Mercantile Insurance building, Princes Street
The grand North British & Mercantile Insurance building fell in 1966 despite significant opposition from heritage campaigners. Photo: Unknown
2. Portobello Bathing Pool, Portobello
Having given joy to generations, Portobello Bathing Pool and its gorgeous art deco surrounds met with the wrecking ball in 1988. The pool, which dated from 1936, closed for the final time in 1978. Photo: Unknown
3. St James Square
Dating from the Georgian era, St James Square vanished in stages after 1965. The St James shopping centre was constructed on the site in the early 1970s. Photo: Unknown
4. Kirkgate Church, Henderson Street, Leith
Henderson Street has never been quite the same since losing the beautiful Kirkgate Church. It was demolished in 1975. Photo: Unknown