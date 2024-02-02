All Sections
17 photos of iconic Edinburgh buildings once treasured but now lost to the history books

Edinburgh is widely considered to be among the most beautiful cities in the world – and won’t you get any argument from us on that score.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:57 GMT

Scotland’s stunning capital is recognised globally for the breathtaking architecture of both the historic Old Town and the classical Georgian New Town. Both designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Be that as it may, many incredible buildings have been lost down the decades – and when they’re gone they’re gone.

Have a scroll through our photo gallery to find 17 examples of lost Edinburgh buildings we wish were still standing today.

The grand North British & Mercantile Insurance building fell in 1966 despite significant opposition from heritage campaigners.

1. North British & Mercantile Insurance building, Princes Street

The grand North British & Mercantile Insurance building fell in 1966 despite significant opposition from heritage campaigners. Photo: Unknown

Having given joy to generations, Portobello Bathing Pool and its gorgeous art deco surrounds met with the wrecking ball in 1988. The pool, which dated from 1936, closed for the final time in 1978.

2. Portobello Bathing Pool, Portobello

Having given joy to generations, Portobello Bathing Pool and its gorgeous art deco surrounds met with the wrecking ball in 1988. The pool, which dated from 1936, closed for the final time in 1978. Photo: Unknown

Dating from the Georgian era, St James Square vanished in stages after 1965. The St James shopping centre was constructed on the site in the early 1970s.

3. St James Square

Dating from the Georgian era, St James Square vanished in stages after 1965. The St James shopping centre was constructed on the site in the early 1970s. Photo: Unknown

Henderson Street has never been quite the same since losing the beautiful Kirkgate Church. It was demolished in 1975.

4. Kirkgate Church, Henderson Street, Leith

Henderson Street has never been quite the same since losing the beautiful Kirkgate Church. It was demolished in 1975. Photo: Unknown

