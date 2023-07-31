17 fabulous pictures of Edinburgh in 1995, the year iconic Trainspotting scene was filmed on Princes Street
At Leith Docks, thousands gathered as the Cutty Sark Tall Ships arrived at the old port. The year also saw the reopening of the home of Scottish rugby, Murrayfield Stadium, following a multi-million pound overhaul.
On Morrison Street, the doors of the shiny new Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) swung open for the first time, while the city’s main thoroughfare, Princes Street, witnessed history being made as thousands took part in Scotland’s first ever official gay rights march.
It was also the year Edinburgh’s Old and New Towns gained UNESCO World Heritage status, and film fans will remember it as the year the iconic chase scene from Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting was filmed on Princes Street.
Take a look through our picture gallery to see what life was like in Edinburgh back in 1995.