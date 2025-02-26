Auld Reekie is envied for the breathtaking architecture of both the historic Old Town and the classical Georgian New Town –both designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

All that said, plenty of incredible buildings have been bulldozed – and as they say, when they’re gone they’re gone.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 17 Edinburgh buildings we wish were still standing today.

17 photos Edinburgh buildings lost forever after being razed to the ground

Leith Street Terrace Looking down Leith Street in Edinburgh towards Picardy Place in 1958. Picture shows (left hand side) the Top Deck restaurant, John Collier menswear and Timpson's shoe shop. All these shops were demolished to make way for St James Centre and King James Hotel in 1969.

Kirkgate Church, Henderson Street, Leith Henderson Street has never been quite the same since losing the beautiful Kirkgate Church. It was demolished in 1975.