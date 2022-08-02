Featuring now classic tracks such as I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) and Letter From America, Sunshine on Leith was the album that propelled brothers Craig and Charlie Reid to international fame and recognition.

Elsewhere, the fizzy lager was flowing in Fountainbridge in March 1988, with the news that Aussie firm Elders IXL’s plan to merge with Scottish & Newcastle Breweries had failed. The highly-controversial bid had seen demonstrators travel down to London to make their feelings known.

We’ve dipped into the archives to transport you back to Edinburgh in 1988.

1. Santa Special Children wait to board the Scottish Railway Preservation Society's 'Santa Special' steam train at Waverley Station, Edinburgh, in December 1988. Photo: Bill Newton

2. Globetrotter fish and chip shop Owner Alfred de Angelis outside the Globetrotter fish and chip shop in Bruntsfield Edinburgh, December 1988. Photo: George Smith

3. Velez Mostar Members of Velez Mostar have a cup of tea after arriving at Edinburgh airport in November 1988. The Yugoslavian team were in the capital to play Hearts football team in the first leg of the UEFA Cup 3rd round. Photo: Bill Stout

4. Elders/S&N merger fails 1989 Australian company Elders IXL, were planning a merger with Scottish & Newcastle Breweries in 1988. S&N employees at Fountainbridge in Edinburgh celebrate the news that the bid had failed in March 1989. Photo: George Smith Crauford Tait