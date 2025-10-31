Hundreds of Jacobite projectiles unearthed in unexplored area of Culloden

New evidence from last battle fought on British mainland found in area that previously had yielded no discoveries
Craigentinny Marbles - Edinburgh's surprising mausoleum in the North East of the City
Paul Wilson
By Paul Wilson
Comment
Published 31st Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 06:01 GMT

More than 100 projectiles including lead musket balls and cannon shot have been recovered from Culloden Battlefield.

The discoveries were made by a team of archaeologists and volunteers led by the National Trust for Scotland’s Head of Archaeology Derek Alexander and Glasgow University’s Professor Tony Pollard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The battle, fought on 16 April 1746 near Inverness, saw the decisive defeat of the Jacobite army, led by Bonnie Prince Charlie by government forces commanded by the Duke of Cumberland.

Professor Tony Pollard and Derek Alexanderplaceholder image
Professor Tony Pollard and Derek Alexander | Photo Credit National Trust for Scotland

The new findings, from an area of the battlefield that had not previously yielded any discoveries, is fresh evidence from the last battle fought on the British mainland.

The shot is thought to include material from a three-pound cannon ball fired by the Jacobite artillery.

Project leaders believe the artefacts provided evidence for one of the most dramatic episodes in a battle that from beginning to end probably lasted less than an hour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: Scottish ministers must draw up plans to close £5 billion black hole, says watchdog

Prof Pollard said: “We’ve only had time to make a rapid assessment of our results, but musket balls fired by Jacobite and government troops, including pistol balls fired by government dragoons, likely relate to one of the last actions in the battle.

“This fight took place between the initial battle lines, at a location where boggy ground slowed the Highland charge, and this in combination with heavy fire from Cumberland’s line helped to seal the fate of the Jacobite cause.

Lead buck and ball shot found in a single locationplaceholder image
Lead buck and ball shot found in a single location | Andy Jepson

“As the Jacobites retreated, a battalion of Irish troops in French service, fighting with the Jacobites, made a brave stand against hundreds of mounted men from Cobham’s Dragoons and possibly Kingston’s Horse, advancing from the right of Cumberland’s line.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The archeaologists believe they have recovered some of the shot fired from heavy pistols during this stage of the battle.

READ MORE: 'Mayday' issued at Historic Environment Scotland as inquiry launched over 'corruption' allegations

Prof Pollard added: “The Irish troops, numbering about 150 men, under their commander Lieutenant-Colonel Walter Stapleton, blocked this advance and according to an account by Adjutant General John O’Sullivan, one of Bonnie Prince Charlie’s senior officers, fired volleys into the approaching cavalry.

‘Valiant action’

“The red-coated Irish Picquets then found cover behind the walls of Culloden Parks but their surrender, after suffering heavy casualties, with Stapleton among the dead, was the only alternative to total annihilation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Being regular troops in French service, they were treated as prisoners of war rather than rebels, but none-the-less they suffered the privations of confinement on a prison hulk in the Thames before being repatriated to France in early 1747.

“This valiant action helped thousands of Jacobites get away from the field, but it gets only brief mentions in most of the history books.”

Metal detecting was one of three techniques used to investigate the areaplaceholder image
Metal detecting was one of three techniques used to investigate the area | National Trust for Scotland

Techniques including metal detector survey, trial trenching and test pitting were used to examine a portion of the battlefield that sat between government and Jacobite lines.

Want the latest news and top stories from across Scotland landing directly on your phone’s lock screen? Sign up to our WhatsApp News Channel

Our Heritage newsletter brings you the best of Scotland’s history - subscribe today

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The area had previously failed to produce archaeological material, perhaps because of disturbances caused by 19th century forestation, which created acid soils, and tree clearance in more recent times. The area is also boggy, which has provided further challenges for archaeologists.

Mr Alexander said: “We are delighted with the results, especially as the ground we investigated didn’t appear to hold out a great deal of promise. Our volunteers did a fantastic job of enhancing our understanding of the battle and the battlefield as it exists today.

“This new evidence adds to earlier findings, which include the scatter of objects related to the hand-to-hand fighting on Cumberland’s left, to the south of the present site.”

Related topics:ArchaeologyVolunteersNational Trust for ScotlandBattle
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice