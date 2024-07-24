You can now stay in this ruined castle near Edinburgh with Mary, Queen of Scots link

History lovers can sink into the deep past as part of Rosslyn Castle is restored and opened to guests.

It has been both the target of high violence and also the inspiration for some deep romance.

Now, part of Rosslyn Castle in Midlothian, which is just eight miles from the capital, is enjoying a new period after undergoing a ‘once in a generation restoration’ with the Great Hall now having a roof for the first time in almost 400 years.

The East Range will now serve as holiday accommodation where guests can sink into its deep history after its future was safeguarded.

The restored East Range of Rosslyn Castle which now has a roof for the first time in almost 400 years. PIC: Rosslyn Chapel Trust.

Once one of the most luxurious and potent symbols of medieval power and status in Scotland, the castle sat at the heart of the violence which marked the period. Both Henry VIII, Mary Queen of Scots and Oliver Cromwell are woven into the story of the castle – and repeated attempts to destroy it.

The past has given way to a long future for the pile, with a new green energy heating system to protect it from the modern threat of climate change and the increasingly extreme weather patterns associated with it.

The heat pumps are situated in the castle’s 16th Century vaults, and the engineers believe that Rosslyn Castle may be the oldest building in the world to use this low carbon technology.

Inside the restored Great Hall. PIC: Rosslyn Chapel Trust.

Ian Gardner, Director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: ‘We are delighted to see this major and innovative project reach its conclusion. This ‘once in a generation’ work will help to conserve the East Range of Rosslyn Castle for future generations to appreciate and will absolutely transform the quality of the experience for guests staying here.

“We are extremely grateful for such skilful work from the contractors and sub-contractors and there is no doubt that this pioneering project will secure the long-term future of one of Midlothian’s most historically significant buildings.”

The St Clair family originated from Normandy with William of Saint-Claire, the first Baron of Rosslyn, coming to England with William the Conqueror.

He accompanied Saint Margaret of Scotland, daughter of Edward the Exile, to Scotland in 1068, where she was to marry Malcolm III of Scotland. He was granted the Barony of Rosslyn in 1070 as a result.

An aerial view of the ruined East Range of the castle before restoration. PIC: Rosslyn Chapel Trust.

The castle site, may have been fortified by the St Clairs, who also created the nearby Rosslyn Chapel, from the 14th Century although none of the structural remains have been dated to earlier than the 15th century.

Then the ‘halls and chambers’ richly hung with embroidered hangings’ and were ‘royally served in gold and silver vessels, in most princely manner,’ according to accounts.

Together, the castle and the former collegiate church, which is now known as Rosslyn Chapel, were “a very potent physical demonstration of the secular and spiritual control of the locality by St Clair family”, according to records held by Historic Environment Scotland.

An 18th Century depiction of Rosslyn Castle by artist Julius Caesar Ibbetson. PIC: Creative Commons.

A fire destroyed part of the castle in the 15th Century with it then attacked and burned again in 1544 during the ‘Rough Wooing’ ordered by Henry VIII with the invasion of Scotland following his failed attempts to secure the marriage between Mary Queen of Scots and his son, Edward.

Mary later stayed at Rosslyn Castle on August 31, 1563 - two years after she returned to Scotland from France following the death of her husband there.

The Great Hall and Tower, which have now been restored, were added in 1622 but the castle endured further attack by the Cromwellian army, led by General Monk, later in the 17th century, when they were partially destroyed.

Rosslyn Castle has long inspired artists and romantics with the Thomas Pennant, Sir John Clerk of Penicuik and Alexander Naysmith amongst those who painted the pile, which was influenced by the French origins of its founders.

Sir Walter Scott wrote: "Rosslyn and its adjacent scenery have associations dear to the antiquary and historian which may fairly entitle it to precedence over every other Scottish scene of the same kind.”

Bookings are now open for guests this summer through the Landmark Trust.

Mary stayed at Rosslyn Castle on August 31, 1563. (Photo by Fototeca Gilardi/Getty Images)

The £4m project has been fully funded by the Rosslyn Chapel Trust, which was set up by the current Peter St Clair-Erskine, 7th Earl of Rosslyn, whose ancestors built the castle.

A statement from the Earl and Countess of Rosslyn said: “Having seen Rosslyn Chapel flourish since its recent conservation programme, we were determined likewise to secure the future of its neighbour, Rosslyn Castle.

“Our vision was to conserve the Great Hall and Tower and protect the vaults below, whilst maintaining the historic character of a building which has been widely loved for centuries.

“We are delighted with the result and most grateful to all those who have contributed to the project over the last two years, the majority of whom are locally based.’

Jonathan Walsh, of Page\Park architects, who were hired to oversee the work, described the project as “unique and historic” and one which helped to safeguard its future.

Mr Walsh said: “As a reuse practice, we revel in the opportunity to combine our conservation expertise with transformative change in such challenging historic settings.

“We are proud of our role in supporting Rosslyn Chapel Trust in their vision to preserve the internationally significant precinct of buildings, providing extensive cultural and environmental benefits for future generations.”

Bonnyrigg-based construction company, John Dennis & Company (Scotland) Ltd, was the main contractor for the job.

Stewart Cairney, managing director, said it had been a “challenging and very rewarding” project. which allowed the firm to work collaboratively with the trust.