Scotland has been the birthplace of many world changing inventions. Cr: Getty Images
Scotland has been the birthplace of many world changing inventions. Cr: Getty Images

World's Greatest Inventions: 12 of the most important inventions and their Scottish inventors

These 13 vastly important inventions were born from the mind of some of the most amazing Scottish inventors. Here are their inventions that changed the world.

By Graham Falk
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:22 BST

A number of amazing inventions have been dreamt up here in Scotland and changed the world forever.

You may have recently seen the current viral video that shows you the list of things invented by Scots in comparison to the rest of the world and it is simply mind-blowing. These 13 inventors are some of the most creative minds in the world, never mind just Scotland. Quite simply these individuals have left a mark on the world few others have thanks to their genius ideas.

From medicine to entertainment all the way through to transport – these Scots have came up with ideas that have left an imprint of the world few others have.

Here is the list of the top 12 inventions and their inventors from Scotland.

Imagine life without TV? Well, you can thank Greenock born John Logie Baird for that, after he invented the television way back in January of 1926. He also was the creator of the first ever colour television. Imagine life without Netflix - let alone a TV!

Imagine life without TV? Well, you can thank Greenock born John Logie Baird for that, after he invented the television way back in January of 1926. He also was the creator of the first ever colour television. Imagine life without Netflix - let alone a TV! Photo: Fox Photos

Another invention we probably take for granted a little too much is the fridge, which was invented by Scot William Cullen in 1748! His invention allowed the transportation of previously perishable foods. We often forget how beneficial the fridge is but without William Cullen, we would not have a frozen section at the supermarket.

Another invention we probably take for granted a little too much is the fridge, which was invented by Scot William Cullen in 1748! His invention allowed the transportation of previously perishable foods. We often forget how beneficial the fridge is but without William Cullen, we would not have a frozen section at the supermarket. Photo: Hulton Archive

One of Scotland's most famous inventors is, of course, Sir Alexander Fleming who saved thousands of lives with his invention of penicillin in 1928. Now used across the globe, the antibiotics have been used to treat millions upon millions of sick patients.

One of Scotland's most famous inventors is, of course, Sir Alexander Fleming who saved thousands of lives with his invention of penicillin in 1928. Now used across the globe, the antibiotics have been used to treat millions upon millions of sick patients. Photo: Peter Purdy

Scots-born American inventor Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone after his research into hearing (his mother and wife were both deaf) saw him come up with the idea of the telephone after he experimented with hearing devices. I wonder if he ever thought his invention would end up going mobile?

Scots-born American inventor Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone after his research into hearing (his mother and wife were both deaf) saw him come up with the idea of the telephone after he experimented with hearing devices. I wonder if he ever thought his invention would end up going mobile? Photo: Topical Press Agency

