Diwali, also known as the ‘festival of light’ by some, sees Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists all over the world celebrating it. It is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in the Hindu religion and is characterised by the use of stunning lights, candles, and oil lamps as well as decorative clothing while families enjoy feasts together.

During this time, many shops, streets and homes will be brightly illuminated which is said to serve as a metaphor for the light of knowledge as the celebration symbolises the victory of light over darkness.

What is Diwali?

Dancers perform during the Diwali on the Square celebration, in Trafalgar Square, London.

Diwali is a celebration that commemorates many important events for Hindus; it marks the day that the Goddess Durga destroyed the demon named Mahisha and it honours the return of Sita and Rama to Ayodhya (an important pilgrimage site in India) after their exile of 14 years.

It is also largely associated with the Goddess Lakshmi who symbolises good fortune as well as the virtues of prosperity, wealth and fertility. Reportedly, the word Diwali (or Deepavali) comes from a Sanskrit word meaning “rows of lighted lamps”.

Every year, Diwali occurs after the conclusion of the harvest to coincide with the new moon that comes out between October and November - it symbolises the triumph of knowledge over ignorance or, in other words, light over darkness. The monsoon season in the Indian subcontinent tends to wrap up around October time and this is why the festival occurs then as it marks the end of this time - representing the start of a new year and the lead-up to winter.

When is Diwali?

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan places a garland on a statue of the Hindu God Ganesh during the Diwali on the Square celebration, in Trafalgar Square, London.

During the Hindu month of Kartik, of which the dates are determined according to the position of the moon, Diwali falls on the 15th day. This means the date varies but this year it takes place from October 22 to October 26.

Each day of the festival has its own festive day, although these may vary according to communities’ region and rituals:

Dhanteras (Day of Fortune): 22 October

Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali (Day of Knowledge): 23 October

Diwali (Day of Light): 24 October

Gudi Padwa (First day of the phase of the moon): 25 October

Bhai Duj (Day of love between siblings): 26 October

Can you say Happy Diwali?

In many Western cultures we commemorate our holidays and festivals with phrases like “Happy Halloween'', “Merry Christmas”, “Happy New Year” and so on but this practice is not consistent with all cultures.

For example, in China’s iconic Dragon Boat Festival it would be considered inappropriate to wish someone a “happy” Dragon Boat Festival as the historical context of the celebration holds somber roots. However, according to the Times of India saying ‘Happy Diwali’ is okay but there are longer greetings available which you can use.

How to wish someone a Happy Diwali?

Diwali celebrations in the UK are reportedly the largest of their kind outside of India according to the British Sikh Association. By this, chances are you know someone who is connected to the festival and you may want to pass on your best wishes but say something beyond only ‘Happy Diwali’.

The Times of India released a list “to spread festive cheer” during Diwali with the following suggestions:

Happy Diwali wishes to you and your loved ones.

Happy Diwali greetings.

Best wishes and regards ahead of Diwali to you and your family.

Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali

On the occasion of Diwali, I wish you happiness and glory, prosperity and blessings. May you have a fantastic Diwali with your loved ones.

May the mirth and merriment of the magical festival of lights give you endless moments of joy and love.

May the Goddess of wealth and the God of Knowledge bless you with their choicest blessings.

Let’s make this Diwali joyous and bright,

Let’s celebrate in true sense this festival of light.

May the merriment of this wonderful festival of Diwali fill your life with infinite joy. Happy Diwali to you and the ones who matter to you!

When is Diwali 2023?

Diwali for the year of 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12.