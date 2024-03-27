VisitScotland will close its network of information centres over the next two years as it phases out face-to-face contact with tourists.

The national tourism body runs round 25 centres across the country with all to close as more money is invested in digital online guides.

The move has been described as a ‘blow’ to towns nationwide with UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont urging the Scottish Government to consider the impact on both businesses and visitors.

Portee in Skye will lose its visitor information centre at a time when record numbers of visitors are due on the island. PIC: Ben Kaufman/CC

VisitScotland said the move followed significant changes to the way people plan their holidays with most using online resources and travel specialists to research and book all aspects of their trips. This includes arranging accommodation and activities before they arrive at their destination.

TikTok, YouTube, online travel websites and tools like AI are among the ways people now find and plan holiday experiences.

All VisitScotland information centres – known as iCentres - will operate as usual until the end of September as part of phased two-year closure programme. VisitScotland is currently engaging with stakeholders to discuss local arrangements.

Lord Thurso, VisitScotland Chair, said: “The tourism landscape has changed significantly in recent years. The demand for iCentres has reduced while the demand for online information and booking has continued to grow. In order to continue building demand and growing the value of tourism and events, it is vitally important that we target channels we know visitors use to influence them to visit Scotland.

“Our research shows that as an organisation, we have a greater and more impactful role to play in providing information before visitors travel. Prioritising a digital-first model of information provision allows us to reach potential visitors at those early planning stages when we can shape their future travel decisions.

“Together with businesses and our partners, we want to build on success and ensure that across all areas of our work – marketing, destination development, business advice, insights and events - we prioritise the activities that will deliver for our industry and for Scotland.

“By evolving our work in this way, we will be able to invest in the activities that will accelerate sustainable growth in the visitor economy, helping create jobs, sustain communities and attract investment for the future.”

John Lamont , UK Government Minister for Scotland, said online information on holidays was not available to all, with visitors disadvantaged by the decision.

Mr Lamont said: "The closure of all 25 VisitScotland tourist information centres across the country will be a blow to our towns and puts at a disadvantage the many thousands of tourists from the UK and beyond, who use their services. While online tourism is growing, it is not available to all and these centres from Lerwick to Dumfries ensure vital information can be accessed by those tourists, particularly the elderly.