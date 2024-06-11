View the remote Scottish island, complete with cosy wooden cabin, up for sale for £500,000

The most northerly of the Summer Isles off the north-west coast of Scotland has gone up for sale – and comes complete with the cosiest of cabins.

Mullagrach has come on to the market for £500,000, with the owner also selling a house over the water on the mainland at Polbain.

The island sits around 35 minutes by boat from the Coigach peninsula and promises a place to unwind, unplug and detox from the modern world.

The island was bought by its existing owners in 2006 and spans almost 90 acres of rough grass, heather and wildflowers, with the coastline offering rocky beaches, sheltered coves, caves and cliffs.

A spokesman for real estate agency Galbraiths in Inverness, which is handling the sale, said: “It has been the owners’ objective to conserve and improve the wildlife and vegetation of the island and to minimise disturbance to sensitive species of flora and its birdlife, including, amongst others, great skua, kittiwakes, shag, fulmars and geese.”

In 2014, the owners were granted planning consent for a high-quality, low environmental impact timber cabin. The cabin, with a heather-clad roof, blends into the landscape and has been positioned and designed to withstand the weather conditions. Inside, a kitchen area, wood burning stove and two box beds can be found.

Solar panels provide power and there is an outside composting WC. There is a rainwater collection system, but drinking water is bottled.

The boat belonging to the owner can also be bought by separate negotiation.

Viewing of the island is limited due to weather conditions and means of access with visitors warned that sturdy shoes and a level of fitness is needed to get to Mullagrach.

A spokesman for Galbraiths in Inverness said: “Either the sellers or a local fishing boat owner involved in the maintenance of the island structures will accompany viewings.

"These will only be accommodated for those who have formally noted interest. Anyone visiting the island will need to wear outdoor clothing and sturdy footwear and will have to be of a level of fitness to travel by boat and climb the ladders to reach the island.”

