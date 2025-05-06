There are a series of VE Day anniversary events taking place from Monday to Saturday

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 80-year anniversary of VE Day will be marked on Thursday, commemorating the end of the Second World War on European soil.

Here, The Scotsman reveals the events that are planned in Scotland - and further afield in the UK - for the lead-up to and on the official day of the anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday

- Commemorations will begin in Whitehall. The Cenotaph, the nation’s focal point of remembrance, will be dressed in Union flags for the duration of the four day commemorations, echoing the 1920 unveiling of the monument to the fallen. It will provide a focal point for the commemorations and a place to pay silent tribute to all those who died, both at home and abroad, during the Second World War.

The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows" and a Eurofighter Typhoon perform a flypast during the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion's commemorative ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Chris Jackson /AFP via Getty Images | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

- A military procession from Whitehall to Buckingham Palace will be followed by a flypast of current and historic military aircraft, including the Red Arrows.

- A street party will be HMS Belfast, which fired some of the opening shots on D Day in 1944, protected Arctic convoys during the conflict and is the most significant surviving Second World War warship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday

- Scotland Salutes: VE 80. Concert in the Usher Hall hosted by The Royal British Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland in conjunction with the Scottish Government. The night of music will mark the events that lead to victory in Europe and bring the stories of those who were there to life. Music from The Band of HM Royal Marines, The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland and others will feature. The event will culminate in an act of remembrance.

- Arrival of a flotilla of boats at Lerwick Harbour, Shetland, to honour the Shetland Bus convoys that ran supplies and soldiers from Scotland to Nazi-occupied Norway. Boats open to the public on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- An installation of ceramic poppies will return to the Tower of London to mark the anniversary. Nearly 30,000 of the original poppies from the 2014 display at the Tower, which commemorated the centenary of the First World War, will be displayed in a new installation within the walls of the fortress.

Wednesday

- Historic landmarks across the UK will be lit up this evening to remember the newsflash that announced the following day would be Victory in Europe Day. The landmarks will include the Edinburgh City Chambers, the Kelpies and the Falkirk Wheel.

- The Parliament Choir will host a Victory in Europe Day Anniversary Concert in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster.

Thursday

- Glasgow Cathedral will host a service of thanksgiving at 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A service will take place at Westminster Abbey that will be both an act of shared remembrance and a celebration of the end of the war.

- Beacons will be lit across Perthshire from 9.30pm with Crieff, Auchterarder, Aberfeldy and Pitlochry among towns taking part. A beacon will also be lit at Rosyth.

Saturday

- Kelso hold a large commemoration event with a parade to remember former regiment King’s Own Scottish Borderers and all veterans. Further events in the evening hosted by the Duke of Roxburghe at Floors Castle.

Sunday

Commemorations in Perth. At 9am, the VE Day 80 flag will be raised before laying of wreaths at the Veterans Memorial, St John Street, Perth, followed by a second flag-raising and wreath laying at 9.30am at the 51st Memorial on the North Inch. War-themed events in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, August 15