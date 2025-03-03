Unicorn sculptures on Royal Mile to have missing horns restored

Keen woodworker takes on the task of creating the replacement unicorn horns in his home workshop

A pair of unicorn sculptures in one of Edinburgh’s most iconic locations will have their missing horns restored to their former glory.

The 19th century animal statues adorn the facade of the Scotch Whisky Experience, in front of the Edinburgh Castle esplanade.

While the horse sculptures themselves have withstood the test of time, the horns which once sprouted from their heads have not.

One of a pair of unicorn sculptures in Edinburgh that will have their missing horns restored to their former glory | Scotch Whisky Experience/PA Wire

With the Scotch Whisky Experience building at the top of the Royal Mile currently undergoing restoration work, an opportunity has arisen to make the sculptures complete once again.

The original horns were crafted from wood and lead.

Ross Morris, head of facilities and IT at the Scotch Whisky Experience, is a keen woodworker in his spare time and has taken on the task of creating the replacement unicorn horns in his home workshop.

Once completed, the horns will be installed in situ on top of the building.

Mr Morris hopes to complete the work ahead of National Unicorn Day on April 9.

A spokeswoman for the Scotch Whisky Experience said: “According to myth and legend, unicorns are immortal creatures, meaning they can never die, but they do sometimes need a little TLC.

“Our wonderful unicorns, crowning the facade of our building on Castlehill, were crafted in the 1800s from sandstone, oak, and lead. While their spirit is immortal, their oak horns were not.

“Our unicorns also carry the heritage of other enchanting creatures, as they are believed to be sculpted from Corncockle sandstone, a material renowned for preserving ancient dinosaur footprints.”

A newly sculpted horn for one of the unicorn sculptures on Edinburgh's Scotch Whisky Experience for their restoration | Ross Morris/Scotch Whisky Experience/PA Wire

The visitor attraction is investing £750,000 in a meticulous like-for-like restoration to preserve its B-listed building in Edinburgh’s World Heritage Site.

Formerly Castlehill School, it dates back to 1887 and was designed by the architect Robert Wilson.

As part of the restoration “whiskies of the month” will be themed around unicorns, featuring stories and imagery of the mythic beasts, and there will also be a unicorn-themed cocktail available in the bar.

Once complete, the unicorns will form part of a “unicorn trail” stretching down the Royal Mile, including sculptures and carvings at Edinburgh Castle, St Giles’ Cathedral, the Mercat Cross, the gates of Holyrood Palace and the Queen’s Gallery.

The Scotch Whisky Experience is shortly planning to launch a naming competition for the two sculptures.

The unicorn is a symbol of Scotland. The Stuart Kings deployed the mythical beast as an emblem of Scottish royalty, and it appears usually chained with a crown around its neck.

According to National Museums Scotland, some believe the unicorn was chosen as Scotland's national animal as it was the mortal enemy of the lion, which symbolised England. But this idea does not really take hold until the Union of the Crowns in the 17th century.

The unicorn became a frequent sight in Scotland. It bore the arms of Scotland on royal seals and adorned the gold coins issued by James III, his son James IV and his grandson James V.

