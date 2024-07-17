Trenches to be dug at one of Scotland's most important Roman sites as housing plan lodged

Plans for an archaeological dig at the Roman fort have been submitted.

Plans to dig trenches on the site of an important Roman fort have been backed by Scottish ministers ahead of a housing application for the site.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which oversees work carried out at the site at Inveresk, in East Lothian, have been given the go ahead to approve the work at the scheduled monument. And it was revealed plans to build a home on the land have been lodged with East Lothian Council on a number of occasions over the past 27 years.

HES have been involved because the house plans are on land that is within the Roman fort site. The buried remains of the fort are considered to be one of the most important and extensively investigated Roman sites in Scotland.

Plans for the dig at the Roman fort at Inveresk, East Lothian, have been approved Picture: Google Maps

The overall site comprises an extensive complex, including a Roman fort, adjacent civil settlement, one known and one probable bath house, a possible amphitheatre, field systems and temporary military camps.

In a report to Scottish ministers, HES told them they had initially objected to the plans for a house because of a lack of information about the land involved, but the body was happy to approve plans for the archaeological evaluationnow proposed that would provide the information required.

HES said it was happy to grant permission for the work, which would see five trenches dug and examined.

“Scheduled monument consent (SMC) has previously been granted four times by Historic Scotland on behalf of Scottish ministers for the development of a single house and garage in approximately the same location,” the submission said.

“SMC was first granted in 1997, before modern SMC policy was developed, and the most recent consent was dated 16 January 2015. All these consents have now lapsed.

“HES understands that there is a parallel history of planning consents for the same single house development. The purpose of the evaluation would be to show the location and extent of archaeological remains in order to inform assessment by HES and the planning authority of a proposal to build one new house at the site”

The Scottish Government Reporter confirmed ministers did not plan to call the application in and were happy for HES to grant approval for the work.