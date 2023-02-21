A tiny theatre has secured a Q&A with the woman who located the burial spot of Richard III after a fan sent her a “cheeky” email.

Philippa Langley will appear at the Barony Theatre in Bo’Ness, which has a capacity of just 120 seats, this Saturday at 2pm for a screening of The Lost King, which is based on her story, and a Q&A session.

Ms Langley, who lives on the outskirts of Edinburgh, pledged in 2009 to find the lost grave of Richard III in a bid to restore the reputation of the last Plantagenet king, who has been commonly painted through time as a malevolent hunchback who killed his young nephews to take power.

Her extraordinary dedication led her to identify the burial spot in a Leicester carpark, where Richard III was excavated by archaeologists in 2012.

Philippa Langley, who lives on the outskirts of Edinburgh, identified the location of the lost grave of Richard III with her story made into the film The Lost King. PIC: Ian West.

Keith Hewitt, a member of the Barony Theatre who played an extra in the film, said he “cheekily” emailed Ms Langley about a potential appearance at the theatre after becoming fascinated with the story.

“I just cheekily wrote to her and asked if she would mind coming to a screening and book signing,” he said. “Two or three days later she got back to me and said it would be an absolute privilege.

“I just thought it would be great to get an understanding of this person who dedicated so much of her life to finding Richard III. She went particularly off-piste to delve into this when she would have had so many people deliver her to a dead end. She has just shown extraordinary determination.”