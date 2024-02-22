The race is now on to save the boat at Cata Sand – and its history – for time and tide wait for no man.

As sea levels rise and storms sweep in with ever increasing force, we are getting used to seeing changes in our coastlines.

On the Orkney isle of Sanday, recent storms released a shipwreck from the seabed and washed it on to the beach, probably more than 200 years after it was taken by the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has come back to land and the sight of the beautifully preserved vessel on the sands has captivated locals who are keen to save this piece of maritime history before it is washed away again.

In recent time storms on Sanday, which lies in the far north east corner of the isles, have revealed previously unknown pieces of history. A Neolithic village at Cata Sand was exposed by high winds and tides in 2015. Then, a pit full of 12 whale skeletons also emerged.

Meanwhile, some of the islands most significant and ancient coastal sites are increasingly at risk from disappearing due to the impact of changing weather patterns.