These are 10 sites of famous Scottish battles you can visit this summer

3. The Glencoe Massacre

On 13 February 1692 around 120 men from the Earl of Argyll’s regiment, led by Captain Robert Campbell of Glenlyon, were ordered to destroy the MacDonald Clan who had hosted them for the previous two weeks. The attackers went up and down the glen killing anyone under the age of 70. Today, there are a number of sites to visit, including the Glencoe Visitor Centre that has a 10-minute film about the massacre narrated by Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann, the Inverigan ruins where several MacDonalds were killed, and the memorial and folk museum in Glencoe village.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images