These are 10 sites of famous Scottish battles you can visit this summer

This week in 1314 Robert the Bruce defeated the forces of Edward II at Bannockburn – a key moment in the Scottish wars of independence.
Today the site is the location of a visitor’s centre that includes the Battle of Bannockburn Experience, where you can immerse yourself in the conflict and follow in the footsteps of Robert the Bruce.
It’s not the only battlefield you can visit to find out more about Scotland’s turbulent past.
Here are 10 you can venture to for a fun and educational day trip, sure to be enjoyed by the whole family this summer.
1. The Battle of Culloden
The Battle of Culloden in 1746 was the last battle ever fought on British soil and saw the final defeat of Bonnie Prince Charlie’s Jacobite forces at the hands of British forces. Today the site of the battle, around six miles east of Inverness, has a visitor's centre that includes a 360-degree battle immersion theatre.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Bannockburn
Just to the south of Stirling is the place where the Battle of Bannockburn was thought to have been fought between Robert the Bruce and Edward II in 1314. Historians now believe the site to be elsewhere but the spot is home to the Bannockburn Visitor Centre that includes a modern monument and a statue of Robert Bruce designed by Pilkington Jackson.
Photo: Canva/Getty images
3. The Glencoe Massacre
On 13 February 1692 around 120 men from the Earl of Argyll’s regiment, led by Captain Robert Campbell of Glenlyon, were ordered to destroy the MacDonald Clan who had hosted them for the previous two weeks. The attackers went up and down the glen killing anyone under the age of 70. Today, there are a number of sites to visit, including the Glencoe Visitor Centre that has a 10-minute film about the massacre narrated by Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann, the Inverigan ruins where several MacDonalds were killed, and the memorial and folk museum in Glencoe village.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Battle of Stirling Bridge
In 1297 the Battle of Stirling Bridge saw William Wallace ambush Edward I's forces as they crossed the River Forth in Stirling, defeating the English for the first time during the War of Scottish Independence. Today, you can visit the rebuilt Stirling Bridge then walk up to the dramatic Wallace Monument with superb views over the city.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images