These 11 historic Glasgow buildings are at risk of vanishing forever

From over-zealous slum clearances, and downright neglect, to questionable planning decisions, (often suspicious) fires, and the construction of motorways through once bustling and architecturally valuable neighbourhoods, the city fathers haven’t always got it right.

And, sadly, a quick virtual thumb through the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland tells us that mistakes continue to be made and feet continue to be dragged.

Join us as we take a closer look at 11 historic Glasgow structures that are under threat of vanishing forever unless something is done.

1. Lion Chambers, Hope Street The architecturally unique Lion Chambers on Hope Street was designed in the Glasgow art nouveau style and dates from the early Edwardian era. Options for its reuse have been discussed for more than a decade.

2. Former British Linen Company Bank, High Street Constructed in 1895, the former British Linen Bank building is a prime example of Glasgow architecture from the late Victorian period. Talks are in progress to find a new use for the building, which stands in a poor state of repair.

3. Former Cumberland Street Railway Station, Laurieston This B-listed beauty, a valuable part of Glasgow's transport heritage, is at risk of being reclaimed by nature unless something is done to save it.

4. Egyptian Halls, Union Street Designed by Alexander "Greek" Thomson, the continued demise of the Egyptian Halls has caused controversy for years. A new charitable organisation has been created with a view to saving the structure.