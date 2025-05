The week-long dig hoping to shed new light on the Battle of Culloden

The dig hopes to uncover new discoveries about the battle

Volunteers and experts from around the world have joined archaeologists hoping to make new discoveries during a week-long dig at Culloden battlefield.

The excavation at the world-famous site near Inverness, which witnessed the final battle of the Jacobite rising in 1746, is combining traditional archaeological methods with techniques developed during recent excavations at the battlefield of Waterloo.

Experts are hoping that by uncovering new artefacts from the battlefield, the dig will contribute to our understanding of events that took place there nearly 280 years ago.

Derek Alexander, head of Archaeological Services at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “It’s always exciting to be working at Culloden battlefield and so many of the artefacts have great stories to tell.

“Even small scale pieces of fieldwork can contribute to a better understanding of how the battle unfolded.”

Mr Alexander, who is leading the dig, added: “We are really looking forward to working with Professor Tom Pollard again, and to making use of the techniques he has developed and honed at Waterloo.”

Professor Tony Pollard, of the University of Glasgow, said he hoped the dig would make a “valuable contribution” to our understanding of the battle.

“It’s been nearly 20 years since I’ve worked on the archaeology of Culloden,” he said.

“We made some spectacular discoveries with metal detectors back then, and I’m delighted many of them are on display in the visitor centre.

“It’s exciting to be back, and I’m looking forward to us applying archaeological techniques we’ve developed more recently at Waterloo, where, as we did at Culloden first time around, we have made a valuable contribution to our understanding of a battle which in its own bloody way made history.”

As well as using traditional archaeological methods, such as grid-based test pits, the dig is using metal detecting and modern techniques to uncover more artefacts that could provide further insights into the battle.

Areas of the battlefield, such as the Field of the English, will be targeted for metal detecting, employing techniques that were used to maximise artefact recovery during the excavation at the battlefield of Waterloo.

The first find of the week-long dig was made by Lorne MacLeod, a visitor services assistant at the battlefield, who discovered what is thought to be a button.

Previous archaeological digs have uncovered artefacts including a shoe buckle believed to have belonged to Donald Cameron of Lochiel, grapeshot and musket balls.

Ellen Fogel Walker, estates & conservation manager at Culloden Battlefield, said: “Working with our archaeological team over the past four years has uncovered extensive knowledge of the battlefield and its role as a living landscape.

“Not only have we found material from the time of the battle, but prehistoric and modern material, which shows the continual presence of people here both before and after 1746.”

The National Trust for Scotland was keen to stress that the dig will be conducted with great care, respecting the site’s solemn history.

Culloden Battlefield is a designated war grave, and the Trust said it ensures all activities at the site are designed with thoughtful care and respect.

The excavation, which began on Monday October 14 and runs until Friday October 18, is part of a programme of annual excavations carried out by the National Trust for Scotland to improve its understanding of the battlefield landscape.

It is being supported by volunteers from RAF Lossiemouth and Kinloss Barracks, as well as archaeology students from as far afield as North America and other parts of Europe.