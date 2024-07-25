Photos show the oldest vehicle-carrying suspension bridge as it celebrates its 204th birthday.The Union Chain Bridge. located in Berwick-upon-Tweed, was designed by Sir Samuel Brown - and predated the famous Clifton Suspension Bridge by 40 years.Brown's design of the bridge was based on a 32m prototype constructed from iron and stone - and his patent for the manufacture of chains to be used was approved in 1816.Prior to the bridge's construction, crossing the Tweed required an 11 mile trip downstream via Berwick, or a 20 mile upstream journey via Coldstream - and the journey was perilous when the river was high.