The underground Cold War nuclear bunker in Scotland that 'could be used' by Army regiments

Army regiments have applied to train in the Cold War nuclear bunker

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A secret Cold War nuclear bunker considered the "first defence against the Russians" could be used by the Ministry of Defence amid threats of war, the site’s manager has claimed.

The historic bunker in Barnton Quarry, near Edinburgh, was built in the 1940s and remained completely secret until it was declassified in 1955.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnton Bunker in Corstorphine Hill, Clermiston, Edinburgh, Scotland. | SWNS

Manager Ben Mitchell has now revealed the MoD asked to train in the bunker a week into Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. And said the MoD had commissioned surveys on the underground safe zone and Army regiments have applied to train there.

He said world tensions, including the war in Ukraine, had led to a surge in interest in the Cold War-era bunker. The Barton Bunker was originally built as part of Britain's air defences during the Second World War.

Barnton Bunker pictured in 1950s. | Barnton Bunker / SWNS

It remained secret until the 1950s and was also used for classified roles during the Cold War amid fear of Soviet power and use of nuclear weapons. The bunker was also the designated central emergency government hub for the Scottish Office in the case of nuclear attack.

Its identity as a Regional Seat of Government (RSG) able to shelter 400 politicians in the event of an attack was revealed by the Spies for Peace anti-war activist group in 1963.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mitchell said: "The week Russia invaded Ukraine we got a call from the MoD to see if it could do training in the bunker for bunker warfare. I wasn't expecting it. I thought it was interesting they were suddenly interested and made the correlation.

"We thought they were going after [Vladimir] Putin in one of his bunkers - that's why they needed the training. We have also had other regiments apply for training here for general sort of exercises.

"Chances are, if we ever did go to war, these places would be requisitioned by the MoD if it needed them again. It did go ahead with surveys, but I've not heard back. If it did requisition, it would get the place up to standard - so that's some positive."

Mr Mitchell said the bunker was only fit to withstand 3-megaton nuclear bombs and with modern-day bombs weighing 100-megatons, it would not be suitable for a nuclear war, but could provide protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The secluded entrance, 100ft below Corstorphine Hill, can only be accessed down a rough private track. Spread over three storeys, it has a BBC broadcasting studio and would have housed Queen Elizabeth if the city had been attacked while she was in Scottish residence.

Mr Mitchell said: "It was only active for two years before the MoD gave it to the council. The original purpose was for defence. They kept building bunkers, but couldn't build them fast enough for the technology.

"They spent all that money and when they were finished they gave it to the government and repurposed it as an RSG. They updated it with beds and offices and in the event of a war, the government would go in the bunker."

The site remained unused for years and was victim to vandals in the 1990s. A restoration project was started in 2011 and the site partially opened to the public last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbishments are made with the help of around 30 volunteers aged from 16 to 56. The volunteers are able to stay onsite and live in caravans and help with construction work.

Mr Mitchell said: "They just want to help with the project and see it open as a museum."

He volunteered after leaving school in 2011 and has stayed ever since. He said: "I learned a lot from my time here. It got me into the construction business and I ended up starting my own company.

"Three years ago, the project manager quit and moved to England and asked if I would take over leadership, so now I juggle my company with the charity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site became a charity last year and is now applying for National Lottery funding to help fully open. It is only open on Saturdays for guided tours, but receives a lot of visitors - including 1,500 on an open day.

The charity receives requests to hold weddings onsite and has hosted a range of societies, including the Edinburgh Ghost Society, which held its Christmas Night Out in the bunker.

Mr Mitchell said: "They set up paranormal investigations, but said there was nothing, which is a good thing."

The site now has four goats, two emus and five chickens.

Mr Mitchell said: "I got the goats first to help manage the vegetation. It's quite overgrown. We have got six acres and a lot of brambles and they do a good job eating away at those.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The guy I got the goats off asked if I would take the emus and I thought 'why not?' "They produce eggs. From January to March they were producing four eggs a week and the volunteers were eating the eggs."

Volunteers are reconstructing the original telecommunications exchange with original equipment donated by BT and phones donated by a historian. t will hopefully be open this year and will enable people to call different rooms in the bunker as well as other bunkers around the UK.

Being open ful -time comes down to funding, Mr Mitchell said. He added: "It will cost an estimated £6 million to finish the place but we are going for project-specific grants of £250,000.

"I like the building aspect and the fact that if we don't finish this place it will get lost to time. A lot of bunkers got demolished and turned into housing estates. This one is the most important in Scotland as it is where the country would be run from in the event of a nuclear war, so it is quite important to see it finished."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bunker hosts schools for educational trips alongside events during Hallowe'en and other public holidays.

Mr Mitchell said interest in the site had spiked recently following threats from Mr Putin. "I've definitely seen it in the news showing where all the bunkers are as we might need them again", he said.

Mr Mitchell added: "Everyone jokes that if we go to war, we will be fine. Since Russia invaded, it has definitely reignited Cold War history and the need for these shelters.