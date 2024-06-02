The Scottish village which had a ‘pivotal’ role in secret preparations for D-Day landings

The village of Garlieston was used for Mulberry Harbour trials ahead of D-Day landings. Photo: Lucinda Cameron/PA Wire

The allies realised that if they could not capture a French port they would have to build their own

Situated on a quiet stretch of coastline in Dumfries and Galloway, the peaceful village of Garlieston does not look like a place that played a crucial role in the Second World War.

But for anyone arriving in the village, the road sign proclaiming Garlieston the “birthplace of the Mulberry Harbour 1943” gives a hint of the important part it played in the Normandy landings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For it was here that the pier head and floating roadways used to unload troops, vehicles and stores were developed in the year leading up to D-Day on June 6 1944.

Remains of Mulberry Harbour at Garlieston Bay. Photo: Edward Herdwick/Alamy Stock Photo/PA Wire

The idea for the Mulberry Harbours came after the disastrous allied raid on the German-occupied French port of Dieppe in 1942 during which more than 3,500 of those who landed were killed, wounded or captured.

The allies realised that if they could not capture a French port they would have to build their own and the idea of the portable Mulberry Harbours was born.

As plans for D-Day progressed, parts of Garlieston Harbour and nearby Rigg Bay and Cairn Head in Dumfries and Galloway were used to test prototype roadways, with the military arriving to requisition areas in May 1943.

Garlieston resident Roy Taylor, who was involved in publishing the book A Harbour Goes To War, believes the area was chosen because it was “off the radar” and conditions were similar to the French coast.

He said: “It was a long way from anywhere and also because the tidal range was very similar and the beach conditions were very similar to those in Normandy, the tidal range is about 24ft here so that was a good analogue for what was going to be encountered over in Normandy.

“I think there was surprise among local people but acceptance because people understood that it was part of the war effort and clearly if they had chosen Garlieston as the location then there must have been an element of secrecy required.

“Most German reconnaissance flights would be into the south of England, maybe up as far as Birmingham, maybe even Manchester but I don’t think they ran much in the way of reconnaissance over Scotland, though Glasgow docks were bombed and Northern Ireland as well.

“I just think it was off the radar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three prototypes known as Hippo, Swiss Roll and the Spud pier combined with a floating “Whale” roadway were tested, with the latter chosen as the one used for the Normandy landings.

The pier could be jacked up or down to ensure the berthing platform was stable and the roadways, which rested on floating pontoons codenamed “beetles”, connected the pier to the shore.

To shelter the ships and roadways, huge breakwaters were constructed to form harbours off the French coast, with one known as Mulberry A for the Americans established at Omaha beach and Mulberry B built at Sword beach near Arromanches for the British and Canadians.

The different sections of the harbours were taken across the English Channel and assembled in the days following D-Day.