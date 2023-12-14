The Scotch pie is among the country's top creations but I prefer mine served stone cold

The art of producing the successful pie is celebrated every year at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

As far as I’m concerned the Scotch pie is an indigenous delicacy best served cold. Controversial, I know, but it’s how I’ve been shovelling down this mutton-stuffed delight since childhood.

Accepting that its filling could well be beef or even lamb these days - what sacrilege - there is a tried and tested formula for the successful pie. The shell of hot water crust pastry ought to be about four inches across (okay, maybe five) and a couple of inches in height. If I’m not being generous enough with those proportions, then the particularly peckish may need to double up on their pie intake.

It obviously requires just the right measure of pepperiness and, crucially, a softer top crust positioned just below the rim. While that space can be filled with a dollop of mash, some baked beans, or even both, it’s not an option I favour, or recommend. Besides, it would mean having to take my pie hot - the prospect of sinking the gnashers into some cold beans is not an enticing one. Bake, then let it cool. Do not reheat.

These days, the art of churning out the successful peh - as Dundonians are fond of calling them - is celebrated every year at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards. Quite a prestigious event, I gather, though I’ve yet to receive an invitation. In truth, the awards honour a range of savouries including bridies and sausage rolls (another snack best going unheated). Fine, but somebody must have taken to the champagne or Buckie a little prematurely in 2017 when the dreaded macaroni pie was added to the competition as a new category.

Such is the following for the humble Scotch pie that it can be purchased in other parts of the world these days, and even in England, I am led to believe. A great Scottish export that deserves top billing alongside all that whisky, salmon and shortbread.