The remarkable Highlands cave discovery that shows polar bears once roamed Scotland

Bones and teeth were discovered in a cave in the Scottish Highlands

Polar bears once roamed Britain, new analysis of ancient bones and fossils has revealed.

Bones and teeth discovered in a Highland cave in Scotland show a fish-heavy diet eaten by the animals previously identified as brown bears.

The male polar bear Arktos from the Highland Wildlife Park. Picture: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland | Royal Zoological Society of Scot

The University of Aberdeen worked with National Museums Scotland to re-evaluate the fossils collected at Sutherland's Inchnadamph Bone Caves, as part of a larger review on the history of bears in Scotland.

Working alongside Masters student Holland Taekema at the University of Edinburgh, the researchers compiled new stable isotope data - a technique for the reconstruction of human and animal diets in past populations.

They found that for three samples belonging to bears which dated to around 30,000 to 50,000 years old, well before humans occupied the land, the diet was made up almost entirely of marine fish or other seafoods.

Researchers say this finding is markedly different to the meat and plant-based diet typical of modern brown bears, and even the bears found in the British Isles prior to their extinction in the last 1,000 years.

This suggest that polar bears may have lived in Scotland during the last Ice Age, says the team.

Professor Kate Britton, from the University of Aberdeen, said: "We have identified several samples which stick out like a sore thumb both from the diets of other bears living in Scotland thousands of years ago and from what we'd expect of today's brown bears.

"Instead of consuming the meat of land-based animals, plants or even a little salmon, like contemporary brown bears, these bears appear to have lived almost exclusively on seafood.

"This is at odds with what we know about brown bear diets today, but also across the ages. Even modern grizzly bears, known to gorge seasonally on salmon in some places, don't show anything close to this level of seafood consumption in their diet.

"The diet is so unusual that we now need to either re-evaluate what we know about brown bear feeding ecology or question whether these fossils are brown bears at all.

"Given they are fishier than the average bear, we now have work to do to understand why and to answer the question as to whether these are brown bears with a unique diet, or a different species or subspecies of brown bear, maybe even polar bears."

While polar bears are found today only in the circumpolar north, researchers say that as the climate cooled into the Last Glacial Maximum, the seasonal sea ice limit in the North Atlantic would have moved south, potentially enabling polar bears - which are also great swimmers - to spread into more southerly areas than they are found in today.

A similar theory was mooted back in the 1990s following the discovery of a bear's skull with some polar bear-like features, although no further evidence for polar bears in prehistoric Scotland has been found. More modern archaeological techniques have since called the radiocarbon dating of that particular skull into question.

The team will now conduct further work to address questions about the known presence of brown bear DNA in modern polar bears and polar bear DNA in the wider population of Ice Age European brown bears, which has been documented in other studies and to understand how the genetic data might relate to the new isotopic evidence from the bone caves.

Dr Andrew Kitchener, principal curator of vertebrates at National Museums Scotland, where the fossil bears are held, said: "When experiencing this habitat expansion, the polar bears may well have encountered the brown bears which inhabited Scotland at this time.

"As we know that polar bears and brown bears can successfully interbreed today where their ranges overlap, it presents interesting questions about the ancestry of bears that later roamed our islands."

The team are now conducting DNA analysis of the samples with collaborators in Sweden to determine the species of the bears from the Assynt bones caves, and to ascertain if they are brown bears, polar bears, or even hybrids.

