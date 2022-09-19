The Queen's funeral: Do's and don'ts - what to wear to sombre royal service

The chronicler of British society says there is a strict dress code for state funerals.

“An all black formal dress code is always respected,” the website states, adding: “Ladies wear black knee-length dresses, or coats, black hats, and may also wear face-covering veils.”

Men are said to traditionally wear military attire or “black morning coats with medals”.

Convention: Kate, the Princess of Wales, stuck to a classic look for the service (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/PA)

The Princess of Wales opted for a black coat dress and hat with a simple veil over her face – along with the late Queen’s Japanese pearl choker necklace, the same one she wore to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, which was not a state funeral.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a similarly-shaped hat to Kate, along with a black dress with caped detailing.

The King and other royals including the Princess Royal, the Prince of Wales and the Earl of Wessex all wore military uniform.

The Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex, who are no longer working royals, wore suits to the ceremony.

The Queen Consort wore Queen Victoria’s Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch – diamonds in the shape of an open heart, with two sapphire pendants.

French President Emmanuel Macron wore a classic black suit for the occasion, with his wife Brigitte in an elegant black coat – the lining suggests it is by French fashion house Louis Vuitton.